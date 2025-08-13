Smart Merdeka Pass offers 50% toll savings for KL commuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat Berhad (ALR) has introduced the SMART Merdeka Unlimited Travel Pass (MUTP) to celebrate National Day and Malaysia Day.

Priced at RM68, the pass will be available from August 16 to September 16, offering nearly 50% savings for SMART Tunnel users.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi called the MUTP a people-focused initiative reflecting Malaysia MADANI’s inclusive values.

He stated that frequent commuters using the tunnel around 44 times monthly could save up to RM64 compared to standard toll expenses of RM132.

The pass also ensures quicker access to the city centre via a highway handling 19,000 vehicles daily.

Nanta highlighted that the SMART Tunnel remains the world’s only dual-purpose structure for traffic and flood management.

He added that the initiative shows how infrastructure players can ease public financial burdens, particularly in urban areas.

Such programmes boost trust in the highway sector while aligning with Malaysia MADANI’s goals of economic and social balance.

The MUTP is available at 12 SMART Highway toll lanes, the SMART Toll Plaza counter, and Dataran Singgahsana in TRX. - Bernama