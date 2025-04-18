No compromise on sexual misconcuct by educators - Fadhlina

GEORGE TOWN: The Education Ministry (MOE) will not compromise on any misconduct involving educators in the country, particularly sexual offences, said Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She assured that all investigations would be conducted in accordance with established procedures, including the case of a male teacher in Johor accused of sending pornographic links to a female colleague.

“Investigations are ongoing, but as I’ve consistently emphasised, we will not compromise on any misconduct, especially sexual offences. As I often say, ‘you touch, you go’.

“The investigation will be thorough and conducted in line with the MOE’s regulations and procedures. We have reiterated this stance many times and will continue to do so,” she told reporters after the Smartboard Handover Ceremony and Declaration of 100 Per Cent Smartboard Sponsorship for Schools in Penang, held at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bayan Lepas here today.

Fadhlina said the ministry would give the police space to carry out their investigations.

The 32-year-old male teacher has been remanded since Wednesday over alleged inappropriate behaviour, including sending pornographic links to a female colleague and being intimate with several female students.