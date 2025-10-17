No crime or misconduct cases at TVET institutions so far

SHAH ALAM: No criminal or serious misconduct cases involving students at Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions have been reported so far.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed this positive record must be maintained.

He noted that TVET institutions place strong emphasis on discipline and conduct during student admissions to prevent any untoward incidents.

Ahmad Zahid said every TVET intake briefing includes proper conduct which is constantly reinforced.

The National TVET Committee chairman revealed there are 1,398 TVET institutions nationwide with coordinated efforts to ensure student integrity and discipline.

He made these remarks after launching the ASEAN Sports Industry Expo 2025 here today.

In a separate development, Ahmad Zahid proposed reintroducing a specific policy on the sports industry.

He believes this would ensure the sector’s continuous growth without being affected by leadership changes.

Ahmad Zahid said sports industry promotion has occurred since the 1980s by the Youth and Sports Ministry.

He observed that implementation has been inconsistent due to frequent changes of ministers or secretaries-general.

The Deputy Prime Minister thinks a sports industry policy would provide a useful guideline.

He highlighted the vast sports industry market not only in Malaysia but across the ASEAN region.

Ahmad Zahid noted the global sports market is worth over 688 billion US dollars.

He suggested capturing even a small share could make sports a significant national income contributor. – Bernama