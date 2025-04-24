KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that there will be no double standards in the matter involving the incomplete display of the national flag, and that investigations will be carried out against all parties involved.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said that the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of upholding the principles of justice and respect for the national symbol. He stressed that these values must be observed by everyone, without exception, urging all parties to be more sensitive and cautious.

“Recently, the Prime Minister has, once again, expressed concern over incidents involving the incorrect display of the Jalur Gemilang, the country’s official flag, which is a symbol of our sovereignty and dignity.

“As everyone is aware, this incident began with a news daily last week, and later involved a foreign company participating in an exhibition in Kuala Lumpur. The latest incident, today, concerns the SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) examination results analysis report, issued by the MOE (Ministry of Education), which also displayed an inaccurate Malaysian flag,” he said.

He said this during the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing, which was broadcast live on both Anwar Ibrahim’s and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook pages today.

The Prime Minister said that the error, believed to have resulted from the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the image, whether intentional or not, must not be taken lightly, as it concerns national sensitivities.

“Regarding the use of AI, it must be accompanied by responsibility. The Prime Minister welcomes technological innovations, including AI, which are becoming increasingly prevalent across various sectors. However, he stressed that AI cannot replace editorial responsibility and human quality control.

“Every material involving national symbols or the sensitivities of the people must be carefully reviewed with respect, and shared responsibility. AI is a great tool, but if used carelessly, it can have major implications for national harmony,” he said.