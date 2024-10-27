No evidence of bullying in Seberang Jaya doctor’s death - Lukanisman

GEORGE TOWN: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has found no evidence of overwork or bullying in the death of a doctor at Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ), earlier this year.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that initial investigations revealed that 30 other medical practitioners were on duty when the doctor worked, exceeding the usual maximum of 25 doctors at any one time.

“However, we are investigating the matter further, and we are not only examining (bullying) in Penang but also on a national level, addressing all cases of bullying,“ he said.

He shared this with reporters after participating in the Clean and Smoke-Free Premises Walkabout (Bebas) event, which ran concurrently with the Integrated Enforcement Operation of Act 852 in Medan Renong and Jalan Penang here today.

On Oct 17, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said that MOH was investigating a doctor’s death at a Seberang Jaya hospital in June, believed to be linked to bullying and excessive workload.

Expanding on this, Lukanisman emphasised that MOH was actively investigating and addressing all cases of bullying involving health personnel, especially doctors, and would not compromise on any incidents of bullying at MOH facilities nationwide.

He added that this included the death of a pathology specialist at a hospital in Lahad Datu on Aug 29, allegedly linked to workplace bullying.