GUA MUSANG: The reconstruction of the collapsed bridge at Pos Balar is now in the final stage of procurement and is expected to begin shortly, according to the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) director-general Datuk Sapiah Mohd Nor.

She dismissed claims that financial issues had delayed the project, saying swift action was taken after the bridge collapsed on March 9.

“For any infrastructure project, including the Pos Balar bridge, procurement must comply with government procedures.

“This process involves budget allocation and technical assessments. The procurement decision has been finalised and construction is scheduled to start this month,” she said during a media briefing in Pos Pasik today.

JAKOA has allocated RM400,000 for the project, which will see the construction of a more resilient and safer bridge for the remote Orang Asli community.

“The new design considers the area’s geography and terrain, with weather conditions also influencing the construction specifications,” Sapiah said.

Media reports yesterday noted that the collapsed bridge had yet to be repaired. The reports also called for intervention from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, to expedite the reconstruction.