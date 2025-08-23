No foul play in death of students: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: One of the two students of a private university who fell to their deaths at a condominium area just hours apart is suspected to have been a victim of bullying.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said police have initiated investigations into the alleged bullying and have confirmed the separate incidents occurred in Taman Melati, Setapak.

Fadil said both cases occurred on Wednesday, with the first incident taking place at 6.48am when a 22-year-old woman fell from the 22nd floor and her body was found on the eighth floor.

He said in the second incident at 9.35pm, a 21-year-old man was reported to have fallen from the 35th floor.

“Post mortem findings reveal that the cause of death for both victims were multiple injuries caused by the fall. There were no criminal elements found and both cases have been classified as ‘sudden death’.

“At 1.57pm on Wednesday, the female victim’s mother, 53, showed up to lodge a report at the Wangsa Maju police station. She claimed that her daughter was a victim of bullying at a private institution of higher learning.

“The case is being investigated under Section 507B of the Penal Code and we are in the midst of obtaining witness statements as well as the victim’s profile and background,” Fadil said.

The father of the deceased woman claimed that his daughter tried to jump from her unit last week but was rescued by security guards.

He said her daughter’s friend told him that students at her university were allegedly emotionally bullying her.

“There was pressure from her friends because of a disagreement,” he told reporters when met at the Wangsa Maju police station.

He also said his daughter, who is the second of three siblings, had also complained to her older sister and younger brother about what she was going through at the university.

In the second case, which happened at a separate block, the male victim fell from the 35th floor onto a basketball court located at the rear of the building.

At the time of the incident, a crowd at the basketball court witnessed the man falling.

The victim’s university mates and friends, who were at the scene at the time, confirmed his identity from his clothes.

According to them, he is said to have left a farewell note to his classmates and friends through social media platforms and WhatsApp groups.

The university has issued statements verifying that both deceased were students of the institution, and expressed condolences to the families concerned and friends who were impacted.

“We have rolled out immediate support for those directly affected, including counselling and emotional care. The university remains committed to doing what is necessary in regard to the two tragedies. We are conducting an internal review and will work closely with police.”