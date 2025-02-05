BANTING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there are no arising issues regarding Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli who is reportedly on long leave.

Describing the leave request as a normal thing for an employee, Anwar said he is also looking for a suitable time to take leave.

“Just a few days off, .. no issue at all. I also want to find a few days off,“ he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Bandar Saujana Putra Mosque here.

He said this when asked about allegations that Rafizi, who is also PKR deputy president, is on leave until May 31 because he was dissatisfied with the party’s election campaign.

Anwar also hinted that he might want to take leave after the 46th ASEAN Summit scheduled to be held on May 26 and 27.

“I haven’t taken any leave yet, after this summit, can I have a few days off,“ he said.