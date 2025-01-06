Ahmad Zahid conveys 67th anniversary wishes to RMAF

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today conveyed 67th anniversary wishes to all Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel.

He also expressed his appreciation to all personnel, including those who have retired, for their contributions to the proud legacy of the nation’s air force.

“For over six decades, the RMAF has not only been a cornerstone of our air defence capabilities but has also played a vital role in humanitarian missions, rescue operations, and strategic support to ensure regional stability and the safety of our people.

“From pilots navigating advanced aircraft to technicians and support personnel ensuring smooth operations, every individual in the RMAF is the heartbeat of our nation’s strength in the skies,” he said in a post on X.

Ahmad Zahid expressed pride in the high level of discipline and extraordinary courage shown by the RMAF, as well as their unwavering commitment to safeguarding Malaysia’s airspace - a contribution that has helped ensure the nation’s continued peace, sovereignty, and respected standing both regionally and globally.

“May the RMAF continue to progress in line with technological advancement and the evolving global security landscape. Keep striving for excellence in the name of a peaceful and sovereign Malaysia, God willing,” he said.

The RMAF’s 67th anniversary carries the theme ‘Kuasa Udara, Perisai Kedaulatan Negara’.