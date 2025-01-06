JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has imposed a ban on haj pilgrims walking from Makkah to Arafah or remaining outside their tents during the masyair phase of the 1446H/2025 haj season, citing concerns over extreme heat.

The directive, issued by the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, comes amid forecasts of dangerously high temperatures expected during the pilgrimage’s busiest days.

Pilgrims have also been advised against visiting popular religious sites such as Namirah Mosque and Jabal Rahmah between 10 am and 4 pm, typically the hottest hours of the day, due to the risk of heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said as an alternative, the Saudi government will enhance the transport system to ensure safe and smooth movement between key pilgrimage sites.

He was speaking to the Malaysian media after a meeting with Saudi Haj and Umrah Minister Dr Tawfiq Fawzan Al-Rabiah, at the Grand Haj Symposium here today.

The masyair phase is considered the peak phase of haj. It involves the movement of millions of pilgrims over five days from Makkah to Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina, from the 8th to the 12th of Zulhijjah.

Mohd Na’im said the new restrictions were designed to safeguard pilgrims’ wellbeing, especially during the crucial wukuf ritual at Arafah, when pilgrims gather outdoors in prayer and reflection.

Saudi officials have urged haj authorities from across the Muslim world to remind pilgrims to limit their exposure to direct sunlight during this period.

They have also reinforced regulations surrounding the mandatory use of the Nusuk card, which functions as both an identity verification tool and a security pass. Entry to Masjidil Haram, Arafah, Muzdalifah or Mina will be strictly limited to cardholders.

“So far, no Malaysian pilgrims have been found in the Holy Land without valid permits,” said Mohd Na’im, noting that the high compliance rate reflects the success of joint enforcement and screening efforts by Saudi authorities.

He added that pilgrims found attempting to perform haj without official approval will face firm action from Saudi authorities.