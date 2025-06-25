Startup ASEAN Platform a step forward for regional integration – ASEAN sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA: The official launch of the Startup ASEAN platform today marks a transformative step forward in strengthening regional collaboration, serving as a central digital hub for entrepreneurs, investors, governments and ecosystem builders across all ASEAN member states.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn said the platform reflects ASEAN’s strong commitment to deepening regional integration, while opening new opportunities through technology and innovation. “This platform embodies ASEAN’s unwavering commitment to deepening regional integration while unlocking unprecedented opportunities through technology and innovation,” he said in his speech delivered virtually at the launch ceremony here today.

Malaysia today launched the Startup ASEAN platform, marking the full-scale rollout of a bold, unified digital gateway to connect and empower startups across ASEAN.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) and executed by Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle), the platform’s regional launch underscores Malaysia’s commitment as ASEAN Chair this year to fostering inclusive innovation and economic dynamism across the region.

Kao highlighted Malaysia’s leadership as ASEAN Chair in implementing the ASEAN Technology Startup Ignite programme, one of the region’s key economic deliverables this year. The year-long programme has played an important role in driving startup growth across ASEAN, successfully connecting over 11,000 startups with 5,000 investors and supporting a startup ecosystem now valued at more than US$130 billion.

He said the newly launched Startup ASEAN platform builds on this momentum and represents a key initiative that brings together all players in the startup ecosystem under one roof. “The launch stands as a testament to Malaysia’s dedication to building a platform that serves every ASEAN member state, one that champions open innovation, deepens access to capital, and positions ASEAN as a dynamic and interconnected innovation powerhouse,” he added.

Kao said Kuala Lumpur’s entry into the top 20 emerging startup ecosystems for the first time, ranking 18th in the Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2025 by Startup Genome, further reflects the strong foundation Malaysia has built for its national ecosystem. He added that this recognition also highlights Malaysia’s growing influence in elevating the region’s innovation landscape.

Looking ahead, the ASEAN Secretary-General expressed confidence that the platform, under Malaysia’s leadership, will help shape a more inclusive and future-ready ASEAN by fostering startup-friendly policies, enhancing readiness across member states, and promoting meaningful partnerships across the region.

He said the timing of the launch was significant, coming just weeks after ASEAN leaders gathered in Kuala Lumpur and adopted the Kuala Lumpur Declaration, which commemorated the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community. The declaration reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, which aims to build a resilient, innovative and people-centred region based on four strategic pillars – political-security, economic, socio-cultural and connectivity.

“In this context, the Startup ASEAN platform is a timely and tangible step forward in shaping an ASEAN that is enterprising, adaptive and equipped to thrive amid global shifts,” he said.

Kao concluded by expressing the ASEAN Secretariat’s continued support for the initiative and called on all member states to collectively strengthen the regional innovation ecosystem.