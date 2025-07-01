KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry confirmed that no Malaysians have been reported to be affected by the magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck approximately 84km from Lobuche, Nepal on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the ministry urged Malaysians in Nepal to remain vigilant, adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities, and exercise caution in the aftermath of the earthquake.

It also encourages them to register their presence via the E-Konsular platform and stay in close contact with the Malaysian Embassy for updates and assistance.

For consular assistance, Malaysians can contact the Malaysian Embassy in Kathmandu at Bakhundole-3, Lalitpur, Kathmandu, via phone at +977-1-5445680 or +977-1-5445681 for general inquiries, or +977-9801008000 for emergencies.

They may also email mwkathmandu@kln.gov.my for general assistance or kathmandu@imi.gov.my for immigration matters.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to closely monitor the developments and provide timely updates as necessary, added the statement.

According to international media reports, at least 53 people were killed after an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 hit Tibet near the Nepalese border on Tuesday.

The tremors of the earthquake were felt in several parts of India, including Bihar, Assam and West Bengal