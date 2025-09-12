‘No more abandoned housing projects by 2030’

PETALING JAYA: Abandoned housing projects could soon be a thing of the past, with Malaysia setting its sights on stopping such situations entirely by 2030 through sweeping reforms under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

“This policy will protect homebuyers, ensure affordability and raise safety and quality standards in the property sector,” he said in his keynote address at the Urban Engineering Symposium yesterday.

Nga outlined key measures, including the introduction of electronic Sales and Purchase Agreements, incentives for developers adopting the Industrialised Building System and the build-then-sell model.

He also unveiled the rebranding of Program Perumahan Rakyat into the People’s Residency Programme, which will integrate sustainable elements such as rainwater harvesting systems, solar panels, smart homes and urban farming.

“We must not allow our cities to be divided – one part for the rich and powerful, another for the poor and powerless. While we prosper, we must ensure that no one is left behind.”

Nga said Malaysia is already one of the region’s most urbanised nations, with more than 75% of the population living in cities, a figure projected to climb to 85% by 2040.

“With rapid digitalisation and technological breakthroughs reshaping the foundation of urban development, we must ask ourselves a pertinent question: What kind of future are we building for Malaysians?”

On green spaces, he said his ministry had already surpassed its target of building 100 neighbourhood parks annually.

“Last year, we achieved 109 Madani parks. This year, we are building another 100, and in two years, we would have completed 216. With two terms of administration, we will achieve 1,000 Madani parks nationwide.”

He also underlined the importance of public safety in the face of ageing infrastructure, pointing to the recent Johor earthquake as a wake-up call that Peninsular Malaysia could no longer be considered a zero-risk seismic zone.

“We must never compromise on public safety. When clients demand that you cut corners, you must tell them that professionalism does not allow it,” he told engineers, while rallying support for the proposed Urban Renewal Bill to modernise old buildings.

Nga said reforms in waste management would focus on mechanisation, electrification of cleaning vehicles and stricter enforcement against littering while aligning with the Green Building Index to promote energy efficiency and climate resilience.

He said the ministry’s initiatives form part of a holistic effort to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and the New Urban Agenda.

“On the global stage, as Malaysia holds the presidency of UN-Habitat, we have proposed that the New Urban Agenda be integrated into the upcoming 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference and United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“This is to ensure that the voices and commitments of developing countries resonate globally.”

The ministry said in a statement later that incentives for developers adopting the build-then-sell model would be rolled out under 13MP alongside cleanliness reforms and alignment with the Green Building Index.