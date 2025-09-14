No MyKad misuse in government aid distribution, says minister

NIBONG TEBAL: There have been no reports of MyKad misuse in redeeming government financial aid distributed through the national identification card according to Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

The Ministry of Finance has not informed of any such incidents making the MyKad mechanism a preferred method for aid distribution and nationality verification.

This approach will influence the choice of MyKad for implementing the RON95 fuel subsidy at RM1.99 per litre with further details to be announced by the Ministry of Finance.

Fahmi spoke to reporters after officiating the Program Bersama Aktifkan Kesukarelawanan Teras Inspirasi Komuniti MADANI event at Dataran Kuala Haji Ibrahim.

He emphasized that the MyKad mechanism is highly efficient since only Malaysian citizens are entitled to hold the identification card.

This ensures direct distribution of aid with no misappropriation or leakage according to the minister.

Fahmi also officiated the groundbreaking ceremony for Laman Komuniti MADANI built through local community gotong-royong.

He engaged with over 200 Komuniti MADANI members from the Seberang Perai Selatan district during the event.

The BAKTI Komuniti MADANI Programme was organised by the Information Department for the first time in Penang.

It aims to strengthen volunteerism within the community while fostering togetherness and unity.

The event featured various activities including traditional sports competitions and colouring contests.

Community services offered free motorcycle oil changes and haircuts to attendees.

Agro MADANI sales and local entrepreneurs’ stalls were also part of the programme. – Bernama