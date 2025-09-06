No new charges in Zara Qairina case until inquest ends, says AG

KOTA BHARU: The Attorney General’s Chambers has no current plans to charge additional individuals in connection with the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir until the coroner’s inquest concludes.

Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar confirmed that only five female students have been charged so far in relation to the case.

He stated that authorities will not consider charging other suspects until the inquest proceedings finish and the findings undergo proper review.

Mohd Dusuki made these comments after launching the AGC’s MADANI Adopted Village programme 2025 at Taman Desa Kemumin, Kampung Padang Tembak.

He added that the inquest proceedings are progressing smoothly and currently hearing testimony from the pathologist.

The AGC will conduct a comprehensive review of all social media content, including TikTok uploads, regarding Zara Qairina’s death.

Mohd Dusuki urged the public to allow the inquest process to run its course without premature conclusions or commentary.

He specifically noted that some parties have questioned pathology evidence, which he described as unhelpful to the proceedings.

When asked about expediting the inquest, Mohd Dusuki confirmed it would continue according to the scheduled timeline.

Zara Qairina, aged 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17 after being found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory.

The Attorney General’s Chambers announced the inquest on August 13 following review of the police investigation report.

The AGC ordered the exhumation of Zara Qairina’s remains on August 8 to allow for a post-mortem examination.

Five teenage girls were charged at the Kota Kinabalu Children’s Court on August 20 under Section 507C(1) of the Penal Code.

They face charges for making threatening, abusive or insulting words against Zara Qairina, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine, or both upon conviction.

The MADANI Adopted Village programme launched today represents the AGC’s second adopted village initiative.

This follows the success of their first adopted village in Kampung Jilid 8 and the Mukim Bujang Network, Sungai Petani, Kedah, last year. – Bernama