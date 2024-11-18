No new Mpox cases in M’sia since Sept 16

KUALA LUMPUR: No new cases of monkeypox (Mpox) have been detected until today after the last positive case on Sept 16 (2024), said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the status was arrived at after the Ministry of Health (MOH) screened 22.8 million tourists at the many entry points into the country with all inbound foreign travellers testing negative.

“As far as we know, there are no new cases and there was only one case a while ago,“ he told a press conference after officiating at the Silver Jubilee celebration of the MOH Stem Cell/Bone Marrow Transplant Service at Ampang Hospital here today.

On Sept 16, MOH confirmed that one positive case of monkeypox in the Clade II variant was detected, making a total of 10 cases since July 26 last year (2023).

Mpox Clade I viruses are categorised as highly contagious and have a 10 per cent mortality rate, while Clade II has a lower mortality rate.