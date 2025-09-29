No plans to charge private vehicles entering city areas, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no plans to impose charges on private vehicles entering city areas as it may burden the people.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said such a step was not suitable to be implemented in the near future because the comprehensive public transport infrastructure is still under development.

“In some countries, to encourage the use of public transport, they impose charges on other vehicles entering the city,” he said at the launch of the Gombak Integrated Terminal here today.

Anwar said the current priority is to develop a comprehensive, integrated and people-friendly public transport network in line with the Malaysia MADANI principles.

The Prime Minister said the provision of facilities such as the Gombak Integrated Terminal is not merely physical but part of a comprehensive approach to providing multipurpose amenities for the people.

“You know that this project has been delayed for so long and is now finally completed, and we have suffered losses for several years,” he said.

He added that the entire government machinery and workers must accelerate efforts to expedite the utilisation of public facilities.

“This means that within the framework of our MADANI nation, we must strengthen the necessary structures and readiness while focusing on current needs,” he said.

Anwar said the government must ensure the benefits of such facilities reach the wider public.

“The facility is quite comprehensive, and now we are coordinating how we can make major stations like this provide diverse facilities for the people,” he said.

The Gombak Integrated Terminal operates 24 hours as a transit hub for travel across Peninsular Malaysia, Singapore and Hat Yai in Thailand.

It can accommodate up to 1,500 bus trips and 52,000 users daily.

The terminal has seven floors with more than 140 rental lots, including a wedding hall and a sports centre.

It also provides 1,200 car parking bays for public use.

Commenting on public complaints regarding the cost of public transport, the Prime Minister said new facilities naturally require high maintenance expenses.

He said people must take into account the overall cost comparison, including petrol, tolls and parking, rather than only considering the cost of public transport alone.

“The usage cost is somewhat higher because the facility is new, advanced, and the infrastructure entails costs, especially maintenance costs, which are expected to increase,” he said.

Anwar also reminded the public of the importance of civic culture change to ensure facilities provided are not damaged due to irresponsible behaviour.

“If our culture remains tied to old habits, like littering carelessly, it will be burdensome, meaning a change of attitude is essential,” he said.

He added that the government will start with advice, instilling values, and awareness programmes.

“But at times, there must also be action and penalties,” he said. – Bernama