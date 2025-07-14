No plans to extend ETS to East Coast, says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has clarified that there are no immediate plans to extend the Electric Train Service (ETS) to the east coast due to infrastructure constraints.

The existing railway lines in the region are single-track and lack electrification, making them unsuitable for ETS operations.

Loke explained that the east coast is currently served by Diesel Multiple Units (DMU) under Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

“The east coast is currently served only by Diesel Multiple Units because KTMB tracks there are single-track and not electrified...but, the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project will serve that region.”

The minister made these remarks during a press conference following the launch of new diesel buses.

The event was attended by Land Public Transport Agency director-general Datuk Azlan Shah Al Bakri, Prasarana Group president and chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah, and Rapid Bus chairman Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali.

Loke emphasised that ETS services will remain concentrated on the west coast, operating between Padang Besar in Perlis and Johor Bahru, Johor.

He also acknowledged the need for improvements in KTMB’s commuter, ETS, and freight services, which have yet to achieve full profitability.

However, he noted that as a government-linked company (GLC), KTMB’s primary focus is on social responsibility rather than profit. - Bernama