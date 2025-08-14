No police report yet on threats to Rafizi’s wife, says Selangor CPO

SHAH ALAM: Police have not received any report regarding threats made against the wife of Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

The threats followed an incident where their young son was attacked by an individual at a shopping mall in Putrajaya.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar stated that authorities are aware of the matter and are working to trace the phone number used.

“As of this afternoon, no report has been lodged yet, though it may be filed later by him (Rafizi),” he said during a press conference.

Rafizi earlier revealed his wife received threatening messages at 1.12 am and 11.02 am today.

The messages warned, “Be quiet, if you continue AIDS” and included a syringe emoji.

Shazeli confirmed the child’s condition is stable, with blood samples taken to check for complications.

“So far, investigations at the scene have not recovered the syringe believed to have been used in the incident,” he added.

Rafizi previously stated two suspects on a motorcycle followed his wife’s car before one attacked his son with a syringe. - Bernama