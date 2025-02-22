BANGI: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that there has never been any condition requiring opposition MPs to support him in order to receive allocations.

“We have never imposed any such conditions,“ he told a press conference at the MADANI Government Retreat 2025 here today.

Anwar reiterated his advice for opposition MPs to hold discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof on the allocations.

He pointed out that such discussions were not unprecedented, recalling his own negotiations with the ninth Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, when Pakatan Harapan was in the opposition.

“So I think this matter should not be sensationalised, as holding discussions is nothing new. Let’s discuss it first,“ he said.

When asked whether he would personally meet with opposition representatives on the issue, Anwar said it was unnecessary, as Fadillah had been given the mandate to reach a consensus.

Anwar was commenting on a statement by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, who urged the opposition to negotiate with the federal government for financial allocations for its constituencies since the matter is under the prime minister’s discretion.