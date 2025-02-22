KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, and several other ministers have extended their condolences to the family of Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, who passed away this evening.

Ahmad Zahid conveyed his sympathies via a post on his official Facebook page, praying that the late Ishsam’s soul be blessed and placed among the righteous.

“My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the people of Ayer Kuning over this loss,” he said.

Fahmi also prayed that Ishsam’s soul be granted mercy and placed among the faithful and pious.

“I pray that his family finds strength and resilience in facing this loss,” he said in a Facebook post.

Among others who also expressed their condolences were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan through their respective social media platforms.

“Innalillahi wainna ilaihi rajiun. My deepest condolences to the family of the late YB Ishsam Shahruddin, Ayer Kuning assemblyman,” said Zambry.

Ishsam breathed his last at the age of 59 after losing consciousness during a friendly football match at the City Stadium in George Town, Penang, today.

It is understood that Ishsam was a former national and Perak footballer in the 1980s and 1990s.

Born on Aug 31, 1966, he was the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman for the Tapah parliamentary constituency and had served as the Ayer Kuning assemblyman since 2022.

Earlier, Timur Laut District Police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said Ishsam was pronounced dead at the Emergency Department of Penang Hospital (HPP) at 6.28 pm.

ALSO READ: Ayer Kuning assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin dies