IPOH: The passing of Ayer Kuning assemblyman, the late Ishsam Shahruddin, came as a shock and was completely unexpected.

State Communications, Multimedia and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said that after knowing him for three years, his character was highly admired by his colleagues, and he was committed to his duties as an elected representative for the area.

“We never knew or were informed that he had any health issues. The last time I met him, he was in good health, with no symptoms of illness.”

“Personally, he was a friendly, cheerful person, and very approachable, always open for discussions on various matters,“ he said, when met at the Semarak Keadilan Kita Madani Dinner Event tonight.

Meanwhile, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad expressed his condolences on the passing of the late Ishsam through a post on his official Facebook page.

“I received the sad news of the passing of my friend, YB Tuan Haji Ishsam Shahruddin, Ayer Kuning Assemblyman late this afternoon. May his sins be forgiven, may the almighty have mercy on him and accept all his good deeds in this world.

“Together, we pray that his spirit will be blessed and placed among the righteous,“ he said.

