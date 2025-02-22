Ishsam’s remains to be brought back to Ipoh for burial tomorrow

GEORGE TOWN: The remains of Ayer Kuning State Assemblyman Ishsam Shahruddin, 59, who passed away at the City Stadium here today would be taken to his residence at Desa Seri Ampang, Ipoh Perak.

Perak UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) executive secretary Datuk Mohd Salleh Mat Disa said the body would be brought back after completing the post-mortem at the Penang Hospital Forensic Medicine Department (HPP).

He said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad had been informed of the news of the Ayer Kuning assemblyman’s death and had instructed him to come here to assist with the funeral arrangements.

“I was informed that the body will be bathed and shrouded at his home in Ipoh and the burial will be completed at 10am tomorrow at the Rapat Setia Islamic Cemetery in Ipoh,“ he told reporters at the HPP Forensic Medicine Department here tonight.

He accompanied Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who had just arrived from Japan, to convey his condolences to the family of the late Ishsam and was also attended by several UMNO and Penang and Perak BN leaders.

Among those present were Penang UMNO Liaison Committee deputy chairman Datuk Shaik Hussein Mydin and UMNO state liaison secretary Datuk Shah Headan Ayub Shah.

Also present at the HPP Forensic Medicine Department were Ishsam’s wife, Rozlita Abdullah, 55, and their son, Muhammad Iszul Imadi, 32.

Muhammad Izrul Imadi, who was interviewed, said that the family was still shocked by the incident that happened to his father because Ishsam was an active person and did not have any health problems.

The eldest of four siblings, he said his father checked his blood pressure and sugar at home every day and often jogged.

“I was in Ipoh and got a phone call informing me that my father had passed away after playing football here, we were very shocked and immediately came to the hospital to find out the exact cause of the incident.

“My father is indeed a person who takes care of his health and he also practices a healthy lifestyle, that’s why we are surprised because the deceased did not have any health problems including heart disease or anything,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Chow said he represented the state government tonight to express his condolences to the family of the late Ishsam at HPP.

“This news is very surprising to everyone because the assemblyman is here for the Chief Minister’s Cup football match,“ he said.

Earlier, Ishsam Shahruddin, 59, passed away after losing consciousness after a friendly football match at the City Stadium in Penang this afternoon.

Northeast district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said Ishsam collapsed while shaking hands with other players on the sidelines at the Penang Chief Minister’s Cup Four-Cornered Football Tournament at the stadium.

