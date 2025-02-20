‘No To Drugs’ signboards mooted as condition for concert permit

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor police have suggested setting up ‘No To Drugs’ signboards or placards at entry points into concert locations as a condition to apply for organising concerts in the state.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said it was part of their recommendations to the state government and the Housing and Local Government Ministry early this month as efforts to curb drug taking at entertainment events.

It would also tighten conditions to concert organisers who previously would only place such reminders on concert tickets, he added.

“This will indirectly help curb the use of drugs at concerts. The suggestion will be placed in the permit conditions for organising entertainment events issued by local authorities,” he said at a media conference here today.

The Selangor police were reported to have suggested the need for new guidelines for organising concerts, including the number of attendees according to the venue’s capacity as well as security aspects such as the sale of drugs and ventilation.

This move follows the suspected drug-related deaths of four individuals while attending a Pinkfish concert in Bandar Sunway at the end of last year, of which three deaths were subsequently confirmed to have been due to drug stimulants.

Hussein also said that the police had briefed the Youth and Sports Minister on the results of the investigation into the deaths at the Pinkfish concert and shared suggested additional measures for concert organisers.

“The police also provide our commitment to increasing intelligence gathering prior and during concerts to prevent drug taking and to avoid fatalities from such use,” he added.