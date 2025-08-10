No toll changes for motorcyclists in Malaysia, says LLM

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has clarified that no changes will be made to toll categories for vehicles, including the existing exemption for motorcyclists.

This statement addresses a viral social media post by ebidmotor.com claiming motorcyclists would start paying tolls from October.

LLM confirmed the claim is false and warned against spreading misinformation that could cause unnecessary concern among road users.

The authority emphasised such rumours risk damaging the reputation of the government, Ministry of Works, LLM and highway concessionaires.

LLM explained PLUS Malaysia Berhad is currently testing an open toll system using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.

The system aims to improve traffic flow, enhance user convenience and reduce congestion at toll plazas if successfully implemented.

PLUS Malaysia Berhad will introduce the ANPR system in stages across its highways following successful testing.

LLM advised the public to verify information through official channels and avoid sharing unconfirmed claims about toll charges.

Motorcyclists and other toll users should rely only on updates from relevant authorities regarding any changes to highway systems.

The authority maintains its commitment to ensuring accurate information reaches all highway users to prevent confusion. – Bernama