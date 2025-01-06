No urgency for cabinet reshuffle, says PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said there is no urgency to carry out a Cabinet reshuffle at this time.

He said the government remains functional despite the recent resignations of two ministers.

“There is no urgency for a reshuffle now. Two ministers have resigned, (and) we’re giving them time to reflect on what they want to do.

“Now they are on leave. I already approved their leave. I don’t think we should preempt,” he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair 2025 (PBAKL 2025) at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre here today.

Anwar said the Cabinet continues to operate as usual and that temporary arrangements will be made to ensure continuity in governance.

On May 28, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad announced that they had submitted their leave applications and resignation letters, which will take effect on June 17 and July 4, respectively.

“In the next Cabinet meeting, I will ask (other) ministers to cover (the portfolios of the Economy Ministry and the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry),” he said.

At the same time, the prime minister said he has instructed the secretaries-general of both ministries to continue carrying out their responsibilities.

“All secretary-generals have been asked to continue (their duties), because we are in the midst of serious negotiations... ASEAN, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), China and the United States, including over (US President) Donald Trump’s tariff proposals,” he added.

Both Rafizi and Nik Nazmi were defeated in the 2025 PKR elections held last month.

Rafizi failed to retain his position as PKR deputy president after losing to Nurul Izzah Anwar, while Nik Nazmi lost in the contest for the vice-president post.

Following their resignations, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that the Prime Minister had received letters from both ministers requesting leave and to step down from their Cabinet positions.

The PMO said Anwar had approved their leave applications, and that any further decisions regarding their resignations would be announced in due course.