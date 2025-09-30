Non-citizens with Malaysian driving licences to pay market price for RON95

PUTRAJAYA: Nearly 900,000 non-citizens holding Malaysian driving licences can no longer purchase RON95 petrol at subsidised prices following the implementation of the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said there are 878,279 non-citizen licence holders, including 18,710 permanent residents, who had previously enjoyed the same fuel subsidy as Malaysians.

He stated that this group is eligible to apply for a licence but are not citizens and therefore will not receive fuel subsidies.

Loke revealed that nearly 900,000 foreigners who drive and own cars in Malaysia have been benefiting from subsidies all this while.

Non-citizens will now have to pay the market price of RM2.60 per litre for RON95 petrol.

This move is expected to save the government billions of ringgit in subsidy expenditure.

Loke emphasised that targeted subsidies are a fair measure as only Malaysian citizens are entitled to government assistance.

Holders of red identity cards or other non-citizen documents will no longer qualify for the fuel subsidy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on September 22 that the price of RON95 petrol would be reduced to RM1.99 per litre from RM2.05 effective today.

All Malaysians with valid driving licences are eligible for the subsidy under the targeted subsidy mechanism of BUDI95.

Based on data from the Road Transport Department and the National Registration Department, more than 16 million Malaysians are expected to benefit from the programme. – Bernama