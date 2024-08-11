Norhizam appointed Sepang District Police Chief

SEPANG: Data/Analysis Staff Officer at the Selangor Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department, ACP Norhizam Bahaman has been appointed as the new Sepang District Police Chief effective today.

A handing-over ceremony was held today at Sepang District Police Headquarters (IPD) here between Norhizam and Acting Sepang District Police Chief Supt Shan Gopal Krishnan. It was witnessed by Selangor Deputy Police Chief Datuk S. Sasikala Devi.

Norhizam, 52, born in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, has served with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for 29 years and has held several important positions including Head of the Management Division of IPD Putrajaya.