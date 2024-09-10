Northeast Monsoon: 660 relief centres ready for use throughout Sarawak - Uggah

KUCHING: A total of 660 temporary relief centres throughout Sarawak, capable of sheltering 160,719 flood evacuees, are ready for use ahead of the Northeast Monsoon season, which is expected to begin early next month and last until March 2025.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, also the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the Social Welfare Department is also prepared to ensure sufficient supplies of disaster relief.

“The SDMC and related agencies, armed with 9,817 personnel as well as a fleet of 295 land assets, 211 sea and river assets and 20 air assets, are always on standby to face the MTL season,” he said in a statement today.

He also called on the Division Residents and District Officers statewide to ensure that flood operation rooms can be activated at any time if needed to ensure efficient response.

Meanwhile, Uggah said that during the MTL season, continuous rain for several days can cause floods in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

“If a downpour happens at the same time as high tide, then the flooding will be even worse.

“According to the Meteorological Department, Sarawak is set to experience heavy rain from December to February 2025, with the heaviest rainfall expected to be in January 2025,” he said.