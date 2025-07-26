Northern region blood centre to complete mid-October, Ahmad says

SUNGAI PETANI: The Northern Region Blood Centre is on track for completion by mid-October, according to Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The RM49.866 million project, supervised by the Kedah Public Works Department (JKR), began construction on August 2, 2021.

Ahmad stated that the facility will include a main blood centre block, mechanical and electrical sections, parking spaces, a cafeteria, and a guardhouse.

“The physical progress has reached 93 per cent, with no major issues reported,“ he said after inspecting the site.

The centre will feature a modern laboratory, donor-friendly rooms, and an integrated logistics system to ensure safe and sufficient blood supply. It will serve Kedah, Perlis, Penang, and northern Perak, centralising blood collection, processing, and storage.

“Previously, blood was stored only in hospitals, many of which lacked sufficient space,“ Ahmad explained. The new facility will house 20 donor beds and store blood at minus 40 degrees Celsius after screening and verification. - Bernama