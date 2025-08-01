Man rescues kitten from under car during highway traffic jam

BEING stuck in a traffic jam is often frustrating—but sometimes, even in the chaos, a beautiful moment can unfold.

A video shared on Threads captured one such moment on a congested highway, where a man was seen crouching down and searching for something beneath the car in front of him.

Curious, a passenger of the vehicle opened the door to ask what was going on.

After several attempts, the man stood up holding a tiny kitten that had been trapped underneath the vehicle.

With a wide, joyful smile, he gently brushed off his shirt and got back into his car—now with an unexpected passenger: a rescued, fluffy kitten.

The person who filmed the video wrote, “I can’t believe it ended so lovingly.”

The man’s compassionate act quickly captured the attention of netizens, many of whom praised him for his kindness and quick thinking.

“Thank you so much, sir, for saving this precious angel. God bless you always,” commented Leocel Jayme.

Another user wrote, “Omg, his smile says it all. The satisfaction of saving the little kitty.”

Many hailed him as a “hero,” saying the moment restored their faith in humanity—even in the middle of a stressful traffic jam.