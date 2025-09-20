Northern Sarawak floods reach two metres, submerge longhouses

BARAM: Remote districts across northern Sarawak are experiencing catastrophic flooding, with water levels reaching unprecedented heights that have completely inundated traditional longhouse communities.

The flooding crisis has expanded significantly across the Beluru, Marudi, and Long Lama districts, prompting urgent government intervention and large-scale relief operations.

Sarawak Deputy Minister for Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Pengguang Manggil conducted a personal inspection of the disaster-affected areas today, traveling directly to the worst-hit locations to assess the emergency situation firsthand.

During his visit to the Beluru district, Manggil observed floodwaters that have risen to dangerous levels, completely submerging ground floors of traditional longhouses while reaching the elevated first floors where residents have sought refuge.

“My team and I accessed the Long Ajoi area by boat, accompanied by Beluru district office personnel. The situation is critical,“ Manggil reported through his social media channels.

The deputy minister highlighted the dire circumstances facing longhouse communities, specifically mentioning Rumah Joseph where residents are desperately awaiting emergency food assistance as all transportation routes remain completely flooded and impassable.

“The residents of Rumah Joseph have expressed urgent desire for evacuation due to deteriorating conditions,“ he noted in his flood situation updates.

Manggil, who represents the Marudi constituency in the state assembly, confirmed that emergency evacuation centers and temporary accommodation facilities are being established in community halls that remain above flood levels.

The disaster has affected numerous populated settlements beyond Rumah Joseph, with both Marudi town and Long Lama town experiencing significant flooding alongside affected longhouses in Long Panai, Tinjar, and Tutoh Apoh areas.

Emergency response teams commenced large-scale food aid distribution operations yesterday, deploying tonnes of essential supplies to reach thousands of rural residents who have been completely isolated from external assistance for over a week.

The relief coordination involves welfare departments and district offices working together to manage the humanitarian response.

“We have initiated comprehensive resource mobilization to deliver food supplies to affected settlements as rapidly as possible. Our teams are utilizing cargo vessels and tugboats for river-based transportation since all road networks remain flooded and unusable for conventional vehicles,“ Manggil explained during his Marudi district visit.

He emphasized safety protocols for stranded residents: “Those trapped in affected areas must remain where they are and await rescue teams. Attempting to evacuate independently poses extreme risks.”

The flooding has caused knee-deep water accumulation in major towns, forcing the closure of businesses and government offices throughout the affected regions.

Population statistics indicate the scale of the crisis, with Marudi district housing approximately 40,000 residents, Long Lama district accommodating 30,000 people, and Beluru district supporting 35,000 inhabitants.

Manggil urged constituents to maintain vigilance as meteorological conditions suggest continued torrential rainfall and potential worsening of flood conditions.

The current disaster represents part of a broader weather pattern that has brought flooding to multiple Sarawak regions throughout the week due to intense precipitation.

Earlier warnings from the State Disaster Management Committee had predicted the possible early onset of monsoon conditions, anticipating heavy rainfall and significant flood risks across the state.