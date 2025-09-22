Healthy growth in the digital age

EVERY parent dreams of seeing their child grow up healthy, strong and thriving. The first 1,000 days of life, from conception to a child’s second birthday, lay the foundation for growth and development.

However, supporting children’s health must go beyond this critical window. Today’s generation faces new challenges, such as long school hours, less outdoor play, diets high in processed foods, late bedtimes and excessive screen time.

These habits disrupt nutrition, sleep and hormone regulation, further compromising healthy growth.

As Malaysia marked Children’s Growth Awareness Day on Sept 20, it is timely to reflect on how nutrition, healthcare and modern lifestyles together shape not only a child’s height and weight but also their learning, resilience and long-term health.

Lifelong impact During the first 1,000 days, a baby’s brain forms millions of neural connections every second, reaching about 80% of its adult size by age three.

Physical growth also depends on the quality of nutrition, healthcare and daily care practices.

Missed opportunities in this critical phase can result in stunted growth, poorer learning outcomes and higher risks of chronic illnesses later in life.

Double burden of malnutrition Despite economic progress, Malaysia faces double burden of malnutrition.

According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS), stunting among children under five rose from 16.6% in 2011 to 21.2% in 2022, while underweight prevalence increased from 11.6% to 15.3%. Within the Orang Asli communities, the situation remains deeply concerning.

The Orang Asli Health Survey 2022 by the Health Ministry shows the prevalence of underweight issues among Orang Asli children aged five to 10 years, at 31.9%, while the prevalence of stunting among Orang Asli children aged five to 17 years was 29.0%. At the same time, obesity is on the rise.

NHMS 2024 findings show that about 14.4% of children and adolescents aged five to 19 are overweight and a further 13.6% are obese – meaning nearly one in three in this age group faces weight-related health concerns.

Reduced physical activity, increased screen time and greater access to processed foods are fuelling undernutrition and overnutrition – two extremes that threaten Malaysia’s health, education and productivity.

Laying healthy foundations Healthy growth rests on nutrition, active lifestyles and regular health checks.

Many Malaysian children lack nutrients such as iron, vitamin D, calcium, zinc, iodine and protein – all essential for strong bones, brain development and immunity.

Good nutrition begins in pregnancy, with mothers encouraged to focus on nutrient quality rather than food quantity.

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months provides the best start, followed by complementary foods rich in protein, whole grains, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats.

Fortified foods such as vitamin D or iron-enriched cereals can help close common nutritional gaps, while limiting processed snacks and sugary drinks can prevent poor eating habits from taking root early.

Lifestyle habits are equally important.Children need at least an hour of outdoor play daily, limited screen time and consistent sleep routines to support physical and mental development.

Regular visits to government health clinics for growth monitoring, immunisations and developmental screenings ensure timely interventions when needed.

National action Schools play a key role in shaping health habits.The Health Ministry requires school canteens to follow strict nutrition guidelines, restricting excessive sugar and processed ingredients.

Coupled with daily physical education, nutrition lessons and routine growth checks, these measures can positively influence children’s wellbeing.

At the national level, two major policy frameworks guide Malaysia’s efforts: the National Plan of Action for Nutrition (NPANM III, 2016–2025) and the National Strategy to Combat Malnutrition (2023–2030).

These initiatives promote breastfeeding, complementary feeding, food fortification and public nutrition education while also addressing childhood obesity and undernutrition.

Digital tools further strengthen these initiatives.The Growth Journey app, endorsed by the Malaysian Paediatric Association, allows parents to track growth trends and seek care early.

Meanwhile, the Positive Parenting 360° Toolkit supports holistic monitoring of growth and developmental milestones.

Learning from global success, South Korea demonstrates the power of sustained national efforts.

Once plagued by widespread malnutrition, the country introduced school feeding schemes, national nutrition programmes and strong parental involvement.

By 2023, South Korean middle school boys were on average 7.4cm taller than a decade earlier while girls gained 3.3cm, proving that sustained commitment to child health brings measurable change.

Malaysia can adapt similar strategies while preserving its cultural diversity and local food traditions.

Beyond malnutrition, tackling the realities of sedentary lifestyles, digital distractions, unbalanced diets and sleep deprivation is equally vital.

Ensuring every child in Malaysia has the chance to grow, learn and thrive will take a united effort from families, schools, communities and policymakers.

By combining balanced diets, healthier lifestyles, early monitoring and supportive national policies, we can raise a generation that is not only taller and stronger but also healthier, smarter and better prepared for the future.

Assoc ProfDr Chee Seok Chiong, Assoc ProfDr Neoh Siew Hong and Dr Lim Yin Sear are academics specialising in paediatrics at the School of Medicine, Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, Taylor’s University. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com