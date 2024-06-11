NRES channels RM608,000 in aid to 107 victims of human-wildlife conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: The Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) through the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has channelled RM608,000 in aid to 107 victims of human-wildlife conflict as of October this year.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii said the aid was distributed through the Property and Crop Damage Compensation (BKHT) initiative introduced on March 29.

“BKHT is a one-off financial assistance given to the target group who suffer losses or damage to property and crops due to wild animals, subject to the set conditions,” he said during the question-and-answer session in Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Zahari Kechik (PN-Jeli), who asked about compensation measures for those impacted by wildlife encounters, particularly involving elephants and tigers.

Huang said the Social Welfare Department also extends support through the Wildlife Attack Victims Assistance Trust Fund, aiding those injured or who have lost family members due to wildlife attacks.

He further advised the public to refrain from provoking or attempting to confront wildlife such as tigers when faced with a threatening situation involving these animals.

“Try not to panic, move away slowly from the tiger and take shelter indoors or in a secure location while waiting for authorities.

“Immediately contact the nearest Perhilitan office or the hotline at 1800-88-515 or the police emergency hotline to report wildlife conflict incidents for further action,” he said.