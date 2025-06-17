MELAKA: A course on the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) through the ChatGPT application, specially designed for media practitioners, is seen as a timely step to help speed up daily tasks and improve the quality of news writing.

Organised by the Melaka Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in collaboration with the Melaka Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp), the course was held at International College of Yayasan Melaka in conjunction with National Training Week (NTW) 2025.

Melaka Hari Ini senior editor Mohamad Fazrul Abdul Majid said the exposure to AI technology such as ChatGPT opened new avenues for news drafting, research and the production of more accurate and engaging content.

“This course opened my eyes to the real potential of AI in speeding up daily tasks such as writing news drafts, preparing interview questions, and even assisting with research on complex issues.

“This initiative also helps empower media practitioners with digital skills, in line with current technological developments in journalism,” he told reporters here today.

China Press journalist Monica Tay said that although AI technology was new to her, it had proven very useful, especially in saving time and helping her produce better articles, even with limited resources.

“This course adds value to my knowledge and writing skills, particularly in crafting more compelling news stories and photo captions,” she said.

Meanwhile, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) news and television programme producer Nur Farah Huda Sahiran described AI as a creative aid in structuring scripts and generating more engaging programme content.

She said ChatGPT not only sped up report preparation but also provided fresh ideas from new perspectives that could benefit journalists of various backgrounds.

The implementation of the course, in conjunction with NTW 2025, aims to strengthen the understanding and skills of media practitioners and related agencies in using AI, particularly ChatGPT, in their daily tasks.

NTW 2025, held for the first time, is the largest learning and development event in Malaysia, offering free training and development opportunities to all Malaysians.