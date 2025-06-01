Number of dengue cases drop, one death recorded in EPI Week 52

PUTRAJAYA: The number of dengue cases for the Epidemiological Week 52 dropped to 1,341 with one death reported, compared to 1,407 cases and two deaths the previous week.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said the cumulative number of dengue cases last year was 122,423 with 117 deaths, compared to 123,133 cases and 100 deaths in 2023.

“At the start of 2024, the number of cases exceeded 3,000 per week. However, since Epi Week 44, the average weekly cases have dropped significantly to around 1,200 to 1,500 and below the five-year median,“ he said in a statement today.

He said 22 active hotspot localities were reported in Epi Week 52 compared to 18 the previous week.

Of the 22 localities, 12 were in Selangor, five in Negeri Sembilan, three in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, and one each in Pahang and Penang.

Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Radzi said the Ministry of Health (MOH) expressed its deepest appreciation to all parties who have joined hands in efforts to curb the spread of dengue fever throughout 2024.