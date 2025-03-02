Number of flood evacuees drops slightly in Sarawak, rises in Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees at relief centres (PPS) in Sarawak dropped slightly this morning and rose in Sabah.

In SARAWAK, the number of evacuees dropped to 10,068 as at 8 am today compared to 10,104 last night, with all of them taking shelter at 46 PPS.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the Bintulu division (Bintulu, Tatau, and Sebauh districts) had 4,901 evacuees, while the Serian division (Serian, Siburan, and Balai Ringin districts) had 1,744.

The Samarahan division (Samarahan, Asajaya, Sebuyau, Simunjan, and Gedong districts) had 743 evacuees, with a new PPS opened in Sebuyau, while the Sibu division (Sibu, Selangau, and Kanowit districts) had 1,147 evacuees.

A total of 142 flood evacuees were recorded in the Mukah division (Mukah and Dalat districts) and 1,391 in the Miri division (Miri, Subis, and Beluru districts).

In SABAH, the number of flood evacuees rose to 196 from 55 families this morning, compared to 155 from 41 families last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that 41 people from 14 families were evacuated to a PPS in Kinabatangan last night, while the number of evacuees in Tongod remained at 155.