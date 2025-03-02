Unemployed pair charged with murder of man and adopted son

ALOR SETAR: Two unemployed men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murders of two individuals, including an elderly man, at a house in Tongkang Yard last month.

No pleas were recorded from Mohd Fitri Saiful Rizuan Musa, 29, and Muhammad Haizan Abdul Rahim, 19, who simply nodded in acknowledgment as the charges were read before Magistrate Nur Syifa Mohd Hamzah.

The two are jointly accused of the murders of Ibrahim Mydin, 61, and his adopted son, Muhammad Muslim Mohd Zaini, 23, at a house on Lorong Rose, Jalan Kota Tanah, Tongkang Yard, at approximately 3.30 am on Jan 21 this year.

The charges are framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which, upon conviction, carries the death penalty or imprisonment for no less than 30 years but not exceeding 40 years, along with a mandatory whipping of at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Huda Diyanah Amir Hamzah appeared for the prosecution, while both accused were unrepresented.

The court denied bail and scheduled the next mention for May 14, pending the completion of the forensic report.

In the tragic incident on Jan 21, Ibrahim and Muhammad Muslim were discovered burnt to death in a house fire in Tongkang Yard.

Subsequently, the police apprehended five individuals, aged between 19 and 53, including Mohd Fitri, who is also Ibrahim’s nephew, to assist in the investigation. This followed the discovery of a petrol-filled bottle and fuel traces at the scene.

Three of the arrested individuals tested positive for drugs.