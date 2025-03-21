KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees moved to temporary relief centres (PPS) in Johor and Sarawak has risen as of 4 pm today, while conditions in Sabah have improved.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees has increased to 11,776 individuals from 3,544 families, up from 10,763 from 3,018 families this morning, sheltering in 97 PPS across five districts.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani, reported that Johor Bahru recorded the highest number at 4,384, followed by Kluang (2,669), Pontian (1,791), Kota Tinggi (1,671) and Kulai (1,261).

“The following five rivers have exceeded the danger level: Sungai Lenik, Ladang Chaah in Batu Pahat (7.04 m); Sungai Kahang, Kampung Contoh, Kluang (15.92 m); Sungai Siam, Kampung Sungai Siam, Kulai (20.94 m); Sungai Pulai, Kampung Ulu Pulai, Pontian (3.09 m) and Sungai Paya Dato, Mersing (2.07 m),“ he said in a statement today.

Azmi also noted that two roads in Kota Tinggi, namely Jalan Lukut Cina (Taman Aman) and Jalan Mawai Lama (near Rumah Burung) as well as Jalan Jabi Bukit Tempurung (Jalan Negeri) in Segamat have been closed to all vehicles due to flooding.

Over in SARAWAK, the JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of flood evacuees has risen to 435, up from 274 this morning.

They are currently housed in five PPS: Balai Raya Song, Asrama Belia Kapit, Dewan Suarah Kapit, Dewan Kompleks Sukan Kanowit, and Dewan Komuniti Sibu Jaya.

In SABAH, the numbers have dropped significantly to 344 individuals from 107 families this evening, compared to 1,248 from 396 families this morning.

This decline follows the closure of three PPS in Kota Marudu, where flood conditions have improved.

The Secretariat added that the remaining evacuees are sheltering in nine PPS across Keningau, Sipitang, Sandakan, Beluran, Paitan, Matunggong, and Pitas.