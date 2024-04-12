KUALA LUMPUR: The number of victims in flood-affected states in the country decreased to 65,899 this morning compared to 67,453 last night.

Three states, namely Kelantan, Pahang and Johor, however, recorded a slight increase in the number of flood victims, while the other three states, Terengganu, Perak and Kedah decreased, and in Melaka, it remained the same.

In KELANTAN, there is a slight increase in the number of flood victims this morning, totalling 43,667 and involving 13,978 families at 96 relief centres (PPS), from 43,587 people last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal, the Pasir Mas district maintained the highest number, with 22,441 people, followed by Tumpat (20,478), Kota Bharu (403), Pasir Puteh (47), Bachok (243) and Tanah Merah (55).

The Drainage and Irrigation Department, through its infobanjir.water.gov.my portal, stated that only Sungai Golok at the measuring point in Rantau Panjang and Tumpat is still above the danger level, at 9.66 metres and 3.73 metres, respectively.

Meanwhile, Pasir Mas Welfare (JKM) officer Azizan Aziz reported that the number of flood victims in the district rose by approximately 200 people this morning compared to yesterday, as access was recently restored to previously isolated areas.

“We lost contact with JKM officers in the affected areas, especially in Rantau Panjang, since the past three days, resulting in the data on the number of flood victims in the Rantau Panjang PPS not being updated until yesterday,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims rose to 1,062 (304 families) as of 8 am today, compared with 1,055 people last night.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, 20 PPS are still in operation in two districts.

There are in Segamat, involving 18 PPS with 892 victims from 256 families, and in Tangkak, where 170 victims from 48 families are being accommodated at the PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Penghulu Long and Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Rimba, he said in a statement.

In PAHANG, based on the JKM InfoBencana, the number of flood victims rose to 53 (11 families) as of 8 am today, from 39 people last night.

Four PPS are opened to accommodate them, two each in Temerloh and Bera.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims at the 59 PPS in seven districts in the state has dropped to 14,294 this morning, from 15,767 people last night.

According to the State Disaster Management Secretariat, Kuala Nerus is now the worst affected district with 6,366 victims (1,665 families) at 15 PPS; Dungun (4,594 victims from 1,111 families at 20 PPS) and Kuala Terengganu (2,511 victims from 608 families at nine PPS).

Other affected districts are Hulu Terengganu, with 466 victims from 121 families at seven PPS; Marang (186 people from 43 families at three PPS); Setiu (158 victims from 28 families at four PPS) and Kemaman, with 13 victims from four families at one PPS.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims has reduced to 6,268, involving 1,902 families, as of 8 am today, from 6,411 people (1,946 families) last night.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director in Kedah, Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the flood victims are at 31 PPS in four districts.

“Kota Setar still has the highest number of victims, with 4,143 people from 1,254 families, followed by Kubang Pasu (1,460 people from 454 families); Pokok Sena (524 people from 159 families) and Padang Terap (141 people from 35 families), “ he said in a statement.

In PERAK, the number of flood victims continued to drop, with 383 people from 128 families still at nine PPS from 423 people last night, according to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

In Melaka, the number of flood victims remained at 172 people from 44 families as of 8 am today.

A statement issued by the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat stated that the flood victims involved residents in Jasin, who are accommodated at two PPS in the district, namely SK Parit Penghulu (106 victims from 26 families) and SK Seri Mendapat (66 victims from 18 families).