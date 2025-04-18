KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor is improving, with 37 people still at a relief centre (PPS) as of 8 am today, from 41 people yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said the remaining victims, involving 11 families, are at the PPS at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Segamat.

“The areas still affected by floods are Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and Kampung Batu 5 Jalan Muar. The weather in all 10 districts is forecast to be fine this morning,” he said in a statement today.

In SABAH, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the number of flood victims remained at 155 people, involving 54 families, at ahe permanent relief centre (PPK) in Selagon, Beaufort, this morning.

Six villages are still affected by floods in Beaufort, it said in a statement.