KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor has worsened, with the number of victims at temporary relief centres increasing significantly this evening, while Perak recorded a slight rise in numbers.

In JOHOR, Kluang, Pontian and Kulai are the latest districts to be affected, bringing the total number of victims to 1,597 people as of 4 pm, compared to 897 this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani informed that the victims from 489 families are taking shelter at all 24 relief centres operating in the four affected districts.

“Eleven new relief centres have been opened at Sekolah Agama Kampung Tengah 1, Dewan Serbaguna Kahang, and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (SJK) (Tamil) Jalan Haji Manan in Kluang; Dewanraya Kampung Baru Sengkang, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Senai, Dewan Raya Kampung Seri Paya, and SJK Cina Batu in Kulai.

“In Pontian, the new relief centres are at SK Kampung Melayu Raya, SK Kampung Sawah, Kompleks Muafakat Sungai Pinggan (Mukim Sungai Pinggan), and SK Seri Bukit Panjang; while in Kota Tinggi, 13 relief centres are still operating,” he said in a statement today.

He said five rivers in Johor have exceeded the danger level. They are Sungai Kahang at Kampung Contoh, Kluang (15.32 metres), Sungai Siam at Kampung Sungai Siam (21.94 metres), Sungai Siku at Kampung Murni Jaya, Kulai (18.11 metres), Sungai Skudai at Kampung Laut (5.07 metres) and Parit Keliling at Kampung Pasir, Johor Bahru (1.14 metres).

In addition, four roads in Kota Tinggi are completely closed to all vehicles due to flooding. The affected roads are Jalan Lok Heng-Mawai-Sungai Mas, Jalan Mawai Lama (Rumah Burung), Jalan Johor Bahru-Endau, and Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang.

Azmi said the weather in seven districts in Johor is forecasted to be overcast, except in Johor Bahru, Kota Tinggi and Kulai, which are forecast to experience rain this evening.

In PERAK, the District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of flood victims in the state increased to 30 people from eight families, compared to 27 people from seven families who are now sheltering at Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai relief centres in Beruas, Manjung.

“The flood victims are residents of Kampung Padang Serai, Kampung Kasi and Kampung Pengkalan Damar,” the statement read.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecasted thunderstorms and rain this evening and at night in Perak Tengah, Hilir Perak, Bagan Datuk, Manjung, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar and Kampar.