Number of flood victims in Sabah falls sharply to 695

KOTA KINABALU: The number of people displaced by floods in Sabah has dropped by more than half. As of 4 pm, 695 individuals from 217 families were still affected, down from 1,627 reported at 8 am today.

In a statement, the State Disaster Management Committee said that 325 people from 103 families are sheltering at two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Sook.

Dewan Sekolah Kebangsaan Pekan Keningau 2 is housing 208 evacuees, while 117 are at Dewan Masyarakat Sook. Two other centres, Dewan Datuk Ellron Agin and another Dewan Masyarakat Sook, were closed at 2 pm.

In Beaufort, 370 people from 114 families have been moved to the Selagon permanent evacuation centre (PPK). Flooding continues to affect 19 villages, with 10 in Beaufort and nine in Sook.