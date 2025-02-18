KOTA BHARU: The number of Kelantanese married to foreigners from Thailand and Pakistan has shown an increasing trend over the past two years.

Kelantan Immigration Department (JIM) director Mohamed Yusoff Khan Mohd Hassan said the data was obtained based on the number of applications for Social Visit (Long-Term) Passes made by foreigners from the two countries.

“The number of Thai men applying to marry women in Kelantan increased in 2024 to 78 compared to 57 in 2023 while the number of Pakistani men married to women in Kelantan also showed an increase of 34 in 2024 compared to 27 in 2023,“ he said when contacted by reporters today.

Commenting further, Mohamed Yusoff said one of the factors for this marriage occurs when it is introduced by friends and relatives as well as introductions on social media sites such as Facebook.