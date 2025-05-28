PETALING JAYA: PKR’s new deputy president, Nurul Izzah Anwar, paid tribute to outgoing Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, describing him as a formidable figure in Malaysian politics whose ideas will continue to shape the nation.

Nurul Izzah also expressed her admiration for Rafizi’s courage and contributions to political thought and public policy.

“I want our party — and our country — to know that many of the ideas he has put forward will not be left behind. They will be embraced, refined, and implemented—not because they are his or mine, but because they are right for Malaysia,“ she was quoted as saying from the New Straits Times.

Rafizi, in a statement today, announced his resignation from the Cabinet following his defeat in the recent PKR elections, in which he lost to Nurul Izzah.

“Rafizi has never been afraid to speak truth to power. I respect that. I admire that

“He has offered ideas, strategies, and policies that have shaped how we think about governance, accountability, and economic reforms,“ she was quoted as saying.

She emphasised that his influence would continue to resonate in the country’s political landscape and commended his “intellectual contributions”.

“A mind like Rafizi’s will always be a force — whether as part of government or outside it. Our country needs bold ideas, and I believe he still has much to give.

“No matter where his journey takes him, I have no doubt that he will continue to shape the future of this nation in powerful ways,“ Nurul Izzah was also quoted as saying.

In her current role as PKR deputy president, Nurul Izzah said she would focus on strengthening the party by holding its leadership accountable and prioritising the essential work ahead.

She added that these responsibilities serve as a constant reminder not to stray from the values they hold dear.

She also announced plans to institutionalise training for party leaders at central, state, and divisional levels, covering crucial areas such as anti-money laundering laws (AMLA), corruption prevention, and tax compliance.

“Good governance must be built on a foundation of principles and knowledge. We must be the change that we want to see in others,“ she was also quoted as saying.