Nurul Izzah faces defining test after PKR victory

PETALING JAYA: With the dust barely settled from a fiercely contested PKR election, newly elected deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar now faces a defining test, to heal a divided party and lead it into the next general election alongside Pakatan Harapan allies.

Having unseated Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli in a straight fight for the No. 2 post, analysts say the former Permatang Pauh MP must rally the party ahead of the 16th general election (GE16).

International Islamic University Malaysia Assoc Prof Dr Syaza Shukri, who is also a fellow at the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, said Nurul Izzah must now prove herself a leader in her own right, not merely the daughter of party president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“That Puteri Reformasi label highlights her long-standing struggle, but it also tethers her to her father’s legacy. She needs to show she’s her own person. From what I know, she’s challenged him before and she should keep doing so.”

Syaza noted that Nurul Izzah enjoys strong grassroots backing thanks to her approachable image and the unifying tone of her Damai campaign.

“Backed by party division leaders, she’s in a good position to regroup PKR. While pushback from Rafizi’s camp is expected, a mass walkout looks unlikely. Many are watching Rafizi’s next move but for now, she must reassure members she remains committed to reform.”

However, she cautioned that Nurul Izzah is now seen as part of the inner circle and rebuilding trust will be a challenge.

“It won’t be easy but if she builds bridges with other leaders, she could revitalise the party’s youthful base.”

National Council of Professors fellow Prof Dr Azmi Hassan said one of her immediate priorities should be persuading Rafizi to remain in the Cabinet, a key step in proving she can lead the whole party, not just her faction.

“It’s hard to shake off claims she benefits from her father’s support. To build credibility, she must reunite PKR’s top ranks.”

Azmi recommended that she seek support from party

veteran Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Saifuddin’s experience surpasses hers for now. He managed to engage Rafizi during the campaign and could play a crucial role in brokering reconciliation.”

Universiti Sains Malaysia’s Prof Datuk Dr Sivamurugan Pandian echoed that view, noting that unity will be her biggest hurdle with GE16 on the horizon.

While factionalism is expected during internal polls, he said Nurul Izzah’s deep roots in PKR give her the platform to consolidate support.

“She was just 18 when the party was founded. Now at 44, she has credibility, strong communication skills and a resonant presence. As a woman, her visibility matters and she’s been consistent on issues such as poverty, education and national unity. She can serve as a bridge between factions, helping ensure that party policies are not just debated but implemented, which is crucial to regaining trust both within and outside the party.”

However, political analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee warned that experience alone would not be enough to galvanise public support.

“She must tackle the friction in the party while navigating a political landscape shaped by populism, reform fatigue and growing demands for inclusivity. Malaysians who want a better future will be watching closely but time isn’t on her side.”

Analyst Khoo Kay Peng agreed, saying her top priority must be to reconnect with the grassroots, particularly after her loss in Permatang Pauh, a seat held by her family since 1982.

“She needs to regain that ground. Rebuilding trust among grassroots members would cement her role as deputy president and bolster her credibility as a national leader.”

With Anwar serving as both party president and prime minister, Khoo said any perceived successor must demonstrate leadership ability beyond party lines.