PETALING JAYA: A new think tank Polity headed by Nurul Izzah Anwar was recently launched officially, aiming to serve as an organisation dedicated to advancing policy development and community-driven interventions to empower the

socioeconomic well-being of the people.

The launch event took place during the Social Economic Research Initiatives (Seri)’s annual dinner in Kuala Lumpur, recently.

Izzah who serves as the think tank’s executive chairperson, emphasised that the organisation is committed to conducting evidence-based research, advocating for inclusive policies, and implementing grassroots interventions that drive meaningful change, with a particular focus on empowering women, youth, and vulnerable communities in Malaysia.

“Polity’s work is structured around four core pillars including socioeconomic issues, healthcare accessibility and equity, social justice, as well as technology, skills, and digital inclusion.

“Throughout 2025, Polity has outlined several key programs, including Wanita Mendunia, a women’s leadership training program, Asean Women’s Leadership Conference: Women,Peace, and Security, and Youth Policython.

“Polity’s mission extends beyond Malaysia, reaching into Southeast Asia and the global stage,” she said in a statement.

To ensure that each of its key pillars is driven by the right expertise, Polity is supported by a panel of advisors and experts, including Dr. Amjad Rabi (Social Security Expert), Shobah Veera

(Consumer Protection), and Ts. Dr. Lee Hing Wah (Technology Upskilling).

During the launch event, Izzah officially announced her transition from the Seri to fully dedicate her focus to Polity’s agenda.

This step marks her commitment to leading broader, high-impact policy initiatives, aligned with Polity’s mission to extend its work beyond Malaysia to Southeast Asia and the global level.

The PKR vice president also expressed her gratitude to the leadership and strategic partners at Seri for their support and collaboration throughout her tenure with the organisation.

This transition represents a new chapter in her career, where Polity will serve as a key platform for developing inclusive

policy solutions through an action-oriented approach and ground interventions, shaping a better future for Malaysia.

For more information about Polity, one may reach out to them via outreach.polity@gmail.com or visit

www.polity.my.