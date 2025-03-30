Old RTD video resurfaces, sparks fresh outrage

PETALING JAYA: A viral video showing two Road Transport Department (RTD) officers stopping a motorcycle rider has resurfaced online, sparking fresh public backlash— despite the incident dating back to 2020.

The four-minute clip, which recently gained traction on social media, prompted RTD to clarify that disciplinary action had already been taken against the officers involved.

“For the record, RTD took disciplinary action against both officers at the time.

“We are now working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to curb the video’s circulation and take any necessary measures,” RTD director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said in a statement today.

He urged the public to refrain from sharing the video or speculating about an incident that occurred five years ago.

“Any queries or grievances can be submitted via RTD’s official complaints portal: https://jpj.spab.gov.my/.”