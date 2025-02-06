One dead, 13 injured in three-vehicle crash in Machang

MACHANG: A man was killed and 13 others were injured in an accident involving three vehicles at Kilometre 9.4, Jalan Machang-Pasir Puteh (Banggol Judah), here last night.

Machang district police chief, Superintendent Ahmad Shafiki Hussin, said the incident, which occurred at around 11.45 pm, involved a Chevrolet four-wheel drive, a Proton Waja and a Perodua Kancil.

“Initial investigations found that the Chevrolet pickup truck carrying five individuals from Machang to Pasir Puteh lost control and skidded into the opposite lane before colliding head-on with a Proton Waja carrying six individuals from the opposite direction,“ he said in a statement today.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Proton Waja died at the scene of the incident after being trapped in the vehicle.

“The Perodua Kancil that was behind the Proton Waja with three individuals including a child was also involved when it crashed into the involved vehicle,“ he said.

Ahmad Shafiki said the victim’s body had been sent to Machang Hospital for a post-mortem, while 13 other injured victims were taken to Machang Hospital and Tanah Merah Hospital for further treatment.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

In this regard, the public who have information related to the incident are asked to assist in the investigation by contacting Traffic Investigating Officer, Insp. Fatin Nurhanis Ibrahim at 011-1454020 or the Machang district police headquarters operations room at 09-9751222.