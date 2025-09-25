One killed in car fire at Pantai Sungai Lurus, investigation ongoing

BATU PAHAT: An individual died after the vehicle they were travelling in caught fire at Pantai Sungai Lurus.

The Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 4.51 pm, prompting the dispatch of eight firefighters from the Rengit station.

Senior Operations Commander Assistant Superintendent Norhisham Abdul Talib confirmed that a car was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

The fire engine could not reach the beach area due to an extremely narrow access road.

Firefighters utilised motorcycles belonging to members of the public to travel the final two kilometres to the scene.

They discovered one victim inside the burning vehicle and initiated firefighting efforts immediately.

Initial fire suppression was conducted using water collected from a nearby river with buckets.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani stated that authorities are working to identify the deceased.

An investigation is also underway to determine the exact cause of the fire. – Bernama